City of Ottawa bylaw officers have taken over responsibility for responding to calls about sick and injured wildlife and domestic animals after being asked to handle the job by the Ottawa Humane Society (OHS).

Residents are now being asked to call 311 if they see an injured animal such as a skunk, raccoon or a rabbit.

The change went into effect Jan. 5. It comes after the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) suspended the OHS's status as an affiliate member in 2016, effectively stripping them of their investigative powers.

Roger Chapman, director of bylaw and regulatory services for the City of Ottawa, said the city has agreed to an interim, six-month stint taking wildlife calls from the public.

'An opportunity to survive'

Depending on their condition, animals will either be taken to the OHS or to an emergency veterinary centre, Chapman said.

"If an animal is injured and unable to move, those are the types of calls you want to be making to 311," he said.

"An officer can respond, and we can do what's necessary to make sure those animals are transported properly and given an opportunity to survive."

The city has hired a temporary wildlife control officer with more than 20 years of experience to handle calls and train other bylaw officers, Chapman said.

The warmer the weather, the higher the volume of calls, he said, adding that the humane society handled approximately 1,300 calls per year.

Year-long court battle

The OSPCA's decision to strip OHS of its investigative powers allegedly stemmed from a dispute between the two organizations about operating procedure.

While the humane society's status as an OSPCA affiliate was eventually reinstated, a year-long court battle to reinstate its investigation rights ended with a judge ruling against the organization in 2017.

Chapman said the city will only handle calls about small animals. Large animals such as moose or bears fall under the mandate of Ottawa police, he said.