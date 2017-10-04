The "Ottawa" sign in the Byward Market was a popular backdrop for photos last summer, but business owners aren't celebrating a plan for the sign's permanent home in a revitalized York Street Plaza.

The site at York St. and Sussex Dr. is being transformed into an outdoor gathering place with planters and seating, along with the big red and white sign, at a cost to the city of $120,000.

Pleased to unveil the great new design for the York St Plaza which will feature our OTTAWA letters! pic.twitter.com/FASU0gkSHI — @JimWatsonOttawa

But some business owners nearby are more concerned about what's disappearing: 22 parking spaces.

Cynthia Ryan, who manages the jewellery stores Masala on York St. and Jade on Sussex Dr., was pleased to see the "less than inspiring" Inspiration Village disappear from the area, but unpleasantly surprised by the park plan.

"Why have we not heard about it?" she asked. "Who's making these decisions without local businesses having any input?"

Ryan described the past summer as the businesses' worst in 20 years despite the Canada 150 crowds, and said she'd been looking forward to the return of parking spots.

'We have enough sitting and parks'

Christine Shaikin, manager of the The Modern Shop on York Street, said she was pleased the sign was staying in the Market but questioned the need for a park instead of parking.

"We're not San Diego. We're in a country where it's cold and there's snow," Shaikin said. "And we have enough sitting and parks. We can go up the stairs and there's Major's Hill Park."

Shaikin blames the business's difficult summer on Inspiration Village, which she said disappointed tourists while making it less likely they'd pop into her store.

"As businesses we suffered, really suffered this summer with that un-inspiring village," she said. "The fact they've removed it, business has already improved. But I think they should not do that park. Just put the sign there and give us our parking back."

Some businesses optimistic

Mandy Gosewich of Stunning! fashion accessories was disappointed by business this summer, but is comfortable with plans for a revitalized Plaza that would house the popular 'Ottawa' sign. (Jessa Runciman)

Mandy Gosewich, owner of Stunning! fashion accessories, also bemoaned the lack of foot traffic over the summer, but was more positive about the park plan despite the loss of parking spots. Customers are better off taking the bus to the Market, or parking in a garage instead, rather than the heavily monitored two-hour parking spots that are being eliminated, she said.

"The parking guys are like bees and the cars are like honey," Gosewich said.