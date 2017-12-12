The Ottawa-Gatineau area is getting hit by blowing snow all day, which is affecting travel.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall by the time the storm peters out tonight, with winds up to 50 km/h affecting visibility.

The morning commute was frustrating for many and the afternoon drive likely won't be a cakewalk either.

All counties served by the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the Upper Canada District School Board will have no school bus service on Tuesday

Special vehicle transportation has also been cancelled. 

All schools remain open.

There are flight delays at the Ottawa International Airport, especially with wither weather also hitting the Toronto area.

OC Transpo says the weather may cause delays today and could require a change of plans.

Ottawa police said at 8:45 a.m. ET there had been two dozen collisions in less than four hours.

