The Ottawa-Gatineau area is getting hit by blowing snow all day, which is affecting travel.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall by the time the storm peters out tonight, with winds up to 50 km/h affecting visibility.

The morning commute was frustrating for many and the afternoon drive likely won't be a cakewalk either.

@cbcotttraffic Been awhile, since I've seen so much Orange and Red in this map in #Ottawa ! #SeeSnowGoSlow #ONStorm #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/Tx1fxN8PgY — @therealcjthadj

All counties served by the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the Upper Canada District School Board will have no school bus service on Tuesday.

Special vehicle transportation has also been cancelled.

All schools remain open.

There are flight delays at the Ottawa International Airport, especially with wither weather also hitting the Toronto area.

OC Transpo says the weather may cause delays today and could require a change of plans.

The weather conditions forecasted for today may result in service delays. Please plan your trip ahead. Details: https://t.co/9qivfXfYoQ — @OC_Transpo

Ottawa police said at 8:45 a.m. ET there had been two dozen collisions in less than four hours.

Since 0500hrs this Morning 24 accidents have been reported to Ottawa Police. Nothing with any major injuries. SLOW DOWN, LEAVE EXTRA SPACE, Drive according to conditions. Just because you have winter tires, does not mean you can drive like it's summer time!! — @gatienmc

