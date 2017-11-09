A Kingston Transit bus driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act after a pedestrian was struck and killed last week.

The bus was heading west on John Counter Boulevard on the morning of Nov. 3 when it turned left toward Leroy Grant Drive and struck the pedestrian, police said at the time.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified yesterday as 32-year-old Andrew Douglas Serres.

Kingston police said the bus driver had been charged with failing to yield.

In a statement, the City of Kingston said the driver had not yet returned to work.