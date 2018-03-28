Man charged in string of sexual assaults aboard OC Transpo buses

Ottawa police have charged a man with four counts of sexual assault in connection to a series of incidents aboard OC Transpo buses over the last year.

Police were investigating several incidents since March 2017 involving young women who said a man either brushed their legs or touched their thighs with his hands, or in some cases touched their feet with his.

Police issued photos of the suspect Tuesday, asking for information of the public.

On Wednesday police identified the 37-year-old suspect. He has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Anyone who believes they've been the victim of a similar incident is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5625.