Multiple people have been seriously injured in a bus crash on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario near Prescott.

The paramedic service of Leeds and Grenville County tweeted that multiple people at the scene were found with vital signs absent and that others with serious injuries had been taken to Brockville General Hospital.

Another 20 people were being taken to Kemptville Hospital to be assessed.

A spokesperson for the Brockville General Hospital said it had received five critical patients and transferred a sixth to Kingston via Ornge air ambulance.

The Ottawa Hospital received one patient in critical condition and another two who were in serious, but stable condition.

Multiple patients without vitals signs. Multiple patients sent to Brockville General with serious injuries. <a href="https://twitter.com/BrockvilleGener?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrockvilleGener</a> has declared a code orange. Patients being diverted to <a href="https://twitter.com/KDHonline?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KDHonline</a> and Ottawa Queensway and Ottawa Civic. —@medicsofLandG

Ontario Provincial Police on site confirmed to Radio Canada reporter Frédéric Pepin that there were 37 passengers on the bus and that the vehicle had collided with a rock wall.

The first emergency calls came in around 2:45 p.m.

The crash has closed Highway 401 westbound between Edward Street and Maitland Road. (Frédéric Pepin/Radio-Canada)

Ornge has sent two helicopters to the scene so far: one from Ottawa that has already returned to the city with a patient, and a second from Toronto which has not yet arrived. A fixed-wing aircraft has been sent to Brockville and the service has also sent a ground ambulance to the scene.

Paramedics from municipalities across eastern Ontario are at the site of the bus crash, which occurred near Blue Church Road.

The bus carries the logos of Union Tour Express, a company that is registered in Peabody, Mass. CBC News has not yet been able to reach the company.

Provincial police have closed the westbound lanes of the highway between Edward Street and Maitland Road.