Police have arrested and plan to charge a man with first-degree murder in the March death of a woman on Burnside Avenue.

Rania Moussa, 35, was found dead in an apartment east of Tunney's Pasture just before 11 a.m. on March 22, 2017.

An Ottawa police officer keeps watch on the unit where a woman's body was found on Wednesday. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Her young child was found alive and unharmed in the same apartment unit.

Police initially said no foul play was suspected in Moussa's death, but an autopsy was ordered and homicide investigators took over the case.

The cause of Moussa's death has not been released, and nor has the name of the man being charged.