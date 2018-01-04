Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash involving a Sûreté du Québec officer.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes was called in Wednesday night after a 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman died on Wednesday afternoon when the car they were travelling in was hit by a police vehicle near Amherst, Que.

The collision happened about 130 kilometres northeast of Ottawa along Highway 323 at around 1 p.m.

The woman police officer in the Sûreté du Québec vehicle was hurt but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.

She was on her way to the scene of another crash when the collision took place, police said.