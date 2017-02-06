Debris that fell off a building under construction in downtown Ottawa late Sunday night forced police to temporarily close two roads.

It happened some time around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said in a media release, when "falling debris from a highrise under construction ... made the area unsafe."

Waller Street was closed from the Mackenzie King Bridge to Besserer Street, and Daly Street was closed from Waller Street to Nicholas Street.

This area is near the Rideau Centre mall.

The roads were reopened by midnight after contractors secured the source of the "falling materials," police said on social media.

No other information was immediately available.

@Ottawa_Traffic Waller st between Mac Bridge and Besserer is CLOSED in both directions due to a structural hazard. GW — @DutyInspector