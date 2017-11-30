Rental trucks are ideal for a low-budget move, but in this case the Budget wasn't low enough to keep moving.

The driver of a Budget rental truck wound up in a tight spot Thursday morning when the vehicle became wedged under the ramp of an Ottawa parking garage.

Ottawa police got a call at 9:48 a.m. about a truck caught in "a situation" at St. Laurent Centre, spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit said.

Police arrived to find the truck wedged at the north-east corner of the parking garage, Benoit said.

No injuries were reported.

