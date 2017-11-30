Rental trucks are ideal for a low-budget move, but in this case the Budget wasn't low enough to keep moving.

The driver of a Budget rental truck wound up in a tight spot Thursday morning when the vehicle became wedged under the ramp of an Ottawa parking garage. 

Ottawa police got a call at 9:48 a.m. about a truck caught in "a situation" at St. Laurent Centre, spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit said. 

Police arrived to find the truck wedged at the north-east corner of the parking garage, Benoit said. 

No injuries were reported.

budget truck stuck parking garage nov. 30, 2017

No injuries were reported in the incident. (Ismael Awaleh)

budget truck stuck st. laurent nov. 30, 2017

Police arrived on scene to find the truck wedged at an angle in the parking garage. (Ismael Awaleh)