Two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire in city's east end Saturday afternoon, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

They said crews responded to a 911 call about heavy smoke at 533 Buchanan Crescent, near Gloucester, just after noon.

Firefighters said they had to evacuate two people after a kitchen fire worked it's way up to the ceiling. Crews said smoke was coming out of the home and garage.

The two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but are expected to survive.

Two dogs, however, did not survive, said the fire department.

They estimate the fire caused about $120,000 worth of damage and said the residents won't be able to move back in right away.