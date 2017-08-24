Fans, supporters, family members, and Ottawa Senators players and staff celebrated the life of beloved former general manager and head coach Bryan Murray at the Canadian Tire Centre Thursday afternoon.

Murray, one of the winningest head coaches in NHL history, died on Aug. 12, three years after being diagnosed with colon cancer. A private funeral was held in his hometown of Shawville, Que. on Tuesday.

"Today may we all celebrate a man who brought joy and excitement to the Ottawa Valley," said his niece Lynn Hearty-Coutts, on stage for the public memorial in the Senators' home arena.

She reflected on her uncle's dedication to family and hockey, telling stories about his blossoming coaching career that began in Rockland, Ont. in 1976. She said there was "no doubt" he was going to make it to the NHL, "it was just a matter of when."

All the while, though, he kept his family close, and nurtured others to believe in themselves, Hearty-Coutts told the thousands of people gathered to honour Murray.

"People loved being in his circle. He had a gift. He made you feel like the most important person in the world when he talked to you," she said.

A 'hockey artist'

Former and current Sens players and NHL brass attended Thursday's memorial, including NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who called Murray a "hockey artist."

"He also had the biggest heart," said Bettman. "The man loved the game, the people in it, and far and wide that affection was returned."

"To me, Bryan was more than just a coach or GM. He was a friend," said former Sens defenseman Chris Phillips, calling Murray "loyal, passionate, and kind."

Bryan Murray had a long and respected career as a head coach and general manager in the NHL. ((Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press))

Phillips said Murray "set the tone quickly" when he came to Ottawa as head coach in 2005, adding he always appreciated Murray's "sarcastic wit" in team meetings and at practice.

"He'd push for more when we were winning, and was a calming influence when we were struggling," Phillips said.

Murray was described as a passionate music fan, and the hour-long memorial included a short set of songs performed by singer-songwriter Gail Gavan, including the local Mac Beattie classic "This Ottawa Valley of Mine."

'A small town guy from Shawville'

Current Senators general manager Pierre Dorion and assistant general manager Randy Lee closed the memorial, calling him a mentor and a father figure.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion, right, and assistant general manager Randy Lee, paid tribute to their mentor and former colleague Bryan Murray on August 24, 2017 at the Canadian Tire Centre. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

"He was a small town guy from Shawville who contributed so much to the greatest game in the world," said Lee.

Dorion concurred.

"Bryan's fingerprints will be on this team for years to come," he said. "As a community and as a team we owe him a great debt of gratitude."

With his voice cracking from emotion, Dorion thanked the Murray family for "sharing Bryan with us."

"Hopefully the next time we all gather like this, it'll be for Bryan's induction to the hockey hall of fame," said Dorion.