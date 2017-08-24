With the highly anticipated CP Women's Open teeing off in Ottawa today, rising star Brooke Henderson could be on the verge of a storybook victory.

The 19-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., has already won four times on the LPGA tour, banking over $1 million this season alone.

On Wednesday, Henderson got in a few practice holes and met with just some of the thousands of fans expected to flock to the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club this week.

Ottawa last hosted the tournament in 2008.

Brooke Henderson sizes up a shot during practice ahead of the CP Women's Open in Ottawa. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC News)

Sporting red 'Brooke's Brigade' t-shirts, Sydney Cosgrove, 8, and her little sister Emma, 6, said they want to be professional golfers just like their hero. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC News)

Brooke Henderson takes part in the PRO-AM at the 2017 CP Women's Open on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The 19-year-old rising star takes a break with while warming up in Ottawa on Wednesday, as her father Dave stands beside her. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC News)