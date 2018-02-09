Ottawa police close the eastern end of eastbound Carling Avenue after a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Feb. 9, 2018. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Emergency crews say a pedestrian has been critically injured in a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of Bronson and Carling avenues.

It happened around 9:45 a.m.

The woman in her 60s suffered critical head and pelvic injuries, according to paramedics.

Bystanders, including an emergency room doctor biking to work at the nearby Civic hospital, helped out immediately after the collision, paramedics said.

Police have closed eastbound Carling Avenue from Booth Street to Bronson Avenue, meaning two OC Transpo bus stops for Route 101 St-Laurent will not be in use.