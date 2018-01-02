Brockville police are looking for a suspect who allegedly scattered screws and nails on a woman's driveway in an apparent attempt to damage her car.

The woman was coming home Monday morning, New Year's Day, when she saw the nails and screws strewn across her driveway, police said in a media release.

The incident was an attempt to damage the woman's vehicle, though she noticed the objects before driving over them and no damage was reported, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police, and may be eligible for an award of up to $2,000.