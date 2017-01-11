A Brockville, Ont., police officer has been charged with possession of prescription drugs for the purposes of trafficking.

Ottawa police arrested the officer while he was on duty in Brockville on Wednesday, according to Brockville police Chief Scott Fraser.

Brockville Police requested the Ottawa Police Service carry out the investigation because it involved one of the town's own officers, said Fraser.

The officer has been suspended from duties with pay as per the Police Services Act.

He is expected to appear in court in Ottawa Feb. 8.