A 30-year-old Brockville, Ont., man has died after being struck by a commercial snowplow Tuesday morning.

Brockville police received a call around 9:26 a.m. on Dec. 19 about a pedestrian struck in the parking lot of an apartment building on Kensington Parkway, according to a media release.

Tyler Burtch was found to be in serious condition and was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Brockville Recorder and Times on Wednesday confirmed Burtch delivered newspapers in Brockville, and was waiting for a ride to the newspaper's office when he was hit.

Investigators were on scene until early yesterday, and police said everyone involved are co-operating with authorities.