Man accused of flashing teen near Brockville school arrested

Brockville police have a suspect in custody after a man allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old boy near a school Saturday evening.

According to police, a man yelled at the boy to get his attention, then exposed himself near Thousand Islands Secondary School on Windsor Drive around 6 p.m.

While the boy and his parents gave a statement to police, officers searched the area for the suspect and found a 39-year-old man with his pants undone.

Police said the man wasn't wearing a shirt under his coat and was "well under the influence of alcohol."

The suspect has been charged with committing an indecent act and exposing himself to a person under 16.