Skip to Main Content
Man accused of flashing teen near Brockville school arrested

Notifications

Man accused of flashing teen near Brockville school arrested

Brockville police have a suspect in custody after a man allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old boy near a school Saturday evening.

Suspect exposed himself to 14-year-old boy Saturday evening, Brockville police say

CBC News ·

Brockville police have a suspect in custody after a man allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old boy near a school Saturday evening.

According to police, a man yelled at the boy to get his attention, then exposed himself near Thousand Islands Secondary School on Windsor Drive around 6 p.m.

While the boy and his parents gave a statement to police, officers searched the area for the suspect and found a 39-year-old man with his pants undone. 

Police said the man wasn't wearing a shirt under his coat and was "well under the influence of alcohol." 

The suspect has been charged with committing an indecent act and exposing himself to a person under 16.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular now in news

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us