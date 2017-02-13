A 62-year-old man died in hospital after the car he was in crashed into a ditch north of Brockville, Ont., during a snowstorm on Sunday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man, who was a passenger in the car, as Floyd Salmon.

Police said in a news release on Monday that the 78-year-old driver was travelling on Ferguson Drive in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township when he lost control of the car "due to adverse weather conditions" around 1 p.m. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.