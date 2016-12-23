Brockville's lone downtown The Beer Store is closing for good, one day before Christmas — and that's leaving a bad taste in the mouth of the local MPP.

The 49-year-old Water Street location is set to sell its final two-four on Dec. 24, leaving Brockville residents with only a small LCBO outlet in the downtown core.

The store is expected to be demolished in the new year to make room for parking for the nearby Brockville Aquatarium, a 27,000 sq.-ft tourist attraction that opened in March, said Leeds-Grenville Progressive Conservative MPP Steve Clark.

On Thursday, Clark and Bob Runciman, the riding's former MPP and a current federal senator, held a joint press conference at the store, urging for it to be saved.

​

Joined Sen. Bob Runciman to support keeping @mybeerstore open in #DowntownBrockville. Shame to see it close for good Dec. 24 @DT_Brockville pic.twitter.com/d5G4OZyS5I — @SteveClarkPC

"We felt that continuing to have a [The Beer Store] outlet in downtown Brockville was an asset. We've tried to convince the city and the downtown management group to advocate for it, like we have been," Clark told CBC's All In A Day Friday afternoon.

"I've met many boaters down there that have walked from the harbour, grabbed a case of beer, walked across [and] grabbed some fish and chips, maybe grabbed something from the grocery store."

No beer in grocery stores

Despite the Liberal government's gradual introduction of beer and wine into Ontario's grocery stores — and the presence of a Metro near the downtown beer store — Brockville is simply too small to be eligible for that option, Clark said.

"You have to be in a community over 30,000. Brockville doesn't meet that population criteria. So it's again something that's very, very concerning."

Brockville is about 115 kilometres south of Ottawa.

Clark said he'd be bringing the matter to the attention of Charles Dougall, who in January begins a three-year term as Ontario's first ever beer ombudsman.