Four schools are closed Thursday and hundreds of people are still without power after a powerful storm moved through the region Wednesday afternoon.

Broadview Public School, Nepean High School, Regina Alternative School and Woodroffe Avenue Public School are affected.

The extended day programs at Broadview, Woodroffe and Regina are also closed.

Power is not expected to be restored until later Thursday, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said in an emailed statement. The decision to close the schools was made for safety reasons.

Power outages

More than 1,500 Hydro Ottawa customers were still without power as of about 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the company's website.

Affected areas include Britannia, Glabar Park, Kitchisippi and Bay.