An early morning kitchen fire in a west Ottawa duplex spread to the attic, killing three pet dogs and forcing three people from their home temporarily.

Ottawa firefighters were called to the duplex on Howe Street around 1 a.m. When they arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the back of the building, they said.

Three people were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Two adults and a child won't be able to return to their home because of the fire damage.

Firefighters said the fire won't force the people on the other side of the duplex from their unit.

Three pet dogs died.

Damage is estimated at $100,000 and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.