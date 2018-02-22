As Olympic veterans go, Brigitte Gauthier isn't exactly a household name. Though her work is vital to Canada's medal efforts, she's never stepped onto the podium.

Nevertheless, the Gatineau physiotherapist has just returned from her fifth Winter Games, and already has her sights set on 2022.

Gauthier, who works out of Physio Outaouais, has been treating the Canadian freestyle ski team for 25 years, and isn't done yet.

"I was surprised when I realized it was my fifth Olympics," Gauthier told Radio-Canada in French.

They 49-year-old first accompanied the team in 1998 to the Nagano Olympics, and just returned to Gatineau from Pyeongchang.

"What's magic is that each [Olympic] Games are different. The wow effect is still there," Gauthier said.

She's not the only member of her family to take part in the Olympics: while she was in Nagano, she was able to watch her brother, Dominick Gauthier, compete in the men's freestyle event.

Different games, different challenges

"The challenges are unique each time. Everyone has different goals," Gauthier said.

This year's Games presented a particularly challenging circumstance for Gauthier: freestyle skier Philippe Marquis ruptured his ACL just weeks before, but decided to join his teammates despite the serious injury.

"As soon as he made the decision to go, our job was to supervise him well," Gauthier said.

Her brother suffered a similar injury before the Nagano Games, and was still able to finish 17th.

"I felt like I was reliving my brother's story from 20 years ago. I was so full of emotions," she said.

After making it through two qualifying rounds, Marquis's knee gave out in the opening round of the finals, forcing him out for the remainder of the event in 20th place overall.

"It's not just any athlete who can do that," Gauthier said.

Eying Beijing

Gauthier is not the only physiotherapist in the Gatineau region treating elite athletes. Her colleague at Physio Outaouais, Stéphane Chambers, works with the halfpipe team. There are also several therapists from the area who work with international athletes in skiing, volleyball and cycling.

"Its a point of pride for the region," Gauthier said. "Not everyone can do it."

It takes a huge amount of time and commitment, said Gauthier, who spends six to eight weeks a year outside of the country treating athletes at international competitions.

"You have to be willing to put in the time and make sacrifices, much like an athlete, but on a smaller scale," she said.

Despite all the sacrifices, Gauthier said she intends to continue working with the team, and is eyeing her sixth Winter Games in Beijing in 2022.