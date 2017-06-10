A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for an Ottawa-area man wanted on first-degree murder charges after a man was killed earlier this month in Orillia, Ont.

Brian Quesnel, 28, of The Nation, Ont., is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder after a man was killed in Orillia, Ont., on June 4, 2017. (OPP)

Brian Quesnel, 28, of The Nation, Ont., is one of three men suspected to have played a role in the death of 34-year-old Joseph Simonds, Ontario Provincial Police said in a media release Saturday night.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on June 4, emergency crews responded to a report of a shooting at home on Franklin Street in Orillia, which is approximately 140 kilometres north of Toronto.

Simonds was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, OPP said.

Although a countrywide warrant is out for Quesnel's arrest, acting Staff Sgt. Peter Leon said it's certainly possible that he's still somewhere in The Nation — a sprawling municipality spanning approximately 650 square kilometres in eastern Ontario, from Limoges, Ont., in the west to near Vankleek Hill, Ont., in the east.

"There's a strong likelihood he could well be in the area," Leon said. "We're hopeful someone may know his whereabouts."

Police say anyone who sees Quesnel or knows his location should not approach him but instead call a tip line at 1-844-677-5020. People can also contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Two other men have already been charged with first-degree murder in Simonds' death.

The police investigation continues.