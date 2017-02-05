The sister of a young man who was killed at a home near St. Laurent Mall early Thursday morning says her family is heartbroken and struggling to understand what happened.

Police say Brian Boucher, 24, was stabbed to death while hanging out with friends at a home in the Cyrville area.

Awale Hussein, 23, is now facing a second-degree murder charge and is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Boucher's sister, Natalie Champagne, said it's no secret her brother faced struggles in the past, but he used his experience to mentor at-risk youth in the community.

'Mad respect' for Boucher, says social worker

Police identified Brian Boucher as the victim of Ottawa's first homicide of 2017. A family friend says this is a picture of the 24-year-old. (Facebook)

"It breaks my heart, and it makes me angry because he was such a good human," Champagne told CBC News.

"He may seem hard, and people will question, 'How could he be so sensitive and selfless, and such a good boy, and be in this type of situation?' Well, we still don't know, and that's what makes us so upset and angry. It's how could this happen?"

Champagne said she and her siblings grew up in social housing, but they all worked their way out, including her brother, who did freelance music and graphic design work.

When Boucher was 14-years-old, he began working with Tammy Hogan, a frontline crisis worker at Christie Lake Kids, which offers community and camp programs to disadvantaged youth.

Hogan told CBC News by the time Boucher was 16-years-old, he had graduated out of the program, and began mentoring other youth who faced the same struggles he had.

'Light up a kid's day'

Hogan said Boucher volunteered hundreds of hours of his time over the last eight years.



"He was magical working with at-risk kids. And I had mad respect for the way that he could light up a kid's day," said Hogan.

Boucher had pulled a "360" in the last year, "matured", and had been working hard to leave his past behind, according to his younger cousin, Bradley Champagne, 23.

Natalie Champagne and Bradley Champagne both say they admired Brian Boucher for the work he did with at-risk youth. (Hillary Johnstone/CBC News)

Champagne said he was always in awe of his cousin, and the work he did to mentor at-risk youth.

"He's told these kids, 'Look man, I've been where you are, and I've been further.' Like, it's not an easy life out there sometimes."

Family to begin funeral preparations

Hogan said she's been in touch with Boucher's mother, who said there are "no words" for the outpouring of love and support the family has received since her son's death.

But she added the family is "struggling immensely" to cope with Boucher's death.

Hogan is now helping to raise money for the family to cover funeral expenses.

"That guy taught all of us about family, loyalty, friendship and his kindness," said Hogan.

Boucher's sister said she's finding comfort knowing that her brother left an impact on other youth.

"Those are the memories I cherish ... how sensitive he was. He hated when people would see that side of him, but he couldn't help it," she said.