A school bus driver who was seriously injured following a crash earlier this month with a crane has died, her family says.

Brenda Rybiak, 70, had been in critical but stable condition following the early morning collision at McCordick Road and Roger Stevens Drive, west of North Gower, on July 13.

Beverly McCartney, Rybiak's sister, confirmed to CBC News Monday evening that she had died of her injuries.

"She cared about people wherever she worked. She loved the children she drove to school," McCartney said in a written statement.

"One year ago we lost our brother. Now we have lost our dear sister."

Rybiak's family said she was thrown through the front window of the bus and ended up pinned under the crane.

She suffered broken ribs, a broken back and head injuries, and also had to have her eyes regularly flushed because diesel spilled over her following the crash, according to McCartney.

A school bus and a crane collided near North Gower in southwest Ottawa On July 13, 2017. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Rybiak had worked several bus routes, including school routes, for the past 20 years. She had also driven seniors from the Barrhaven Manor retirement community to church and workers to Abbey Hill Farms in Kars.

The 47-year-old man who was driving the crane was taken by paramedics to Kemptville District Hospital, suffering from minor to moderate injuries.

A 17-year-old girl, the only other passenger on the bus, walked away from the crash without any injuries.