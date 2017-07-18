The school bus driver badly injured in last Thursday's crash with a crane remains in critical but stable condition in hospital, and her family says there's been a strong outpouring of support from the community.

On the day of the crash, Beverly McCartney heard there had been an incident involving a 70-year-old woman driving a school bus. She was glued to her television and thought the description matched her sister, who'd grown up the middle child in a family of nine.

McCartney called the bus company and they confirmed it was her sister, Brenda Rybiak.

"It hit us like a bolt of lightning, I couldn't believe it," McCartney told CBC News.

She and her four surviving siblings rushed to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus, where Rybiak had been airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance.

'Thrown through the front window'

Rybiak was driving a school bus when it collided with a crane just before 7:30 a.m. at McCordick Road and Roger Stevens Drive, west of North Gower.

​"She was thrown through the front window on the right-hand side. And the [crane] truck rolled, and rolled on top of her, and pinned her to the ground face-down, and the diesel fuel was pouring on top of her, around her quite a bit," McCartney said.

She was told Rybiak was conscious underneath the truck for a few minutes.

Police are still investigating.

Both vehicles ended up in a ditch and Rybiak, who was thrown out of the bus's front window, was pinned beneath the crane and extricated by firefighters. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

'We were holding her hand'

A 47-year-old man who was driving the crane was taken by Leeds Grenville paramedics to Kemptville District Hospital. He suffered minor to moderate injuries, paramedics said.

A 17-year-old girl, the only other passenger on the bus, was assessed by paramedics but was not injured and did not need to be taken to hospital.

Fire crews contained a spill of 150 litres of diesel fuel and hydraulic fluids.

Beverly McCartney holds a picture of her sister, Brenda Rybiak, who was critically injured in the crash. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Rybiak suffered broken ribs, a broken back and head injuries, and she also has to have her eyes regularly flushed because of the diesel spill, according to McCartney.

"The first day we went in [to the hospital], we were holding her hand and we were talking to her. We do believe she could hear us because she squeezed my sister's hand. And we were telling her we were there for her and we won't leave her," McCartney said.

Rybiak is being kept sedated as doctors assess whether she is stable enough to undergo any operations, McCartney added.

'A lot of people care about her'

Rybiak has worked several bus routes, including school routes, for the last 20 years, according to McCartney. She said her sister drove seniors from the Barrhaven Manor retirement community to church, drove workers to Abbey Hill Farms in Kars, and drove school routes year-round.

"She cares very much for the children she drives and this has never happened to her before," she said.

Rybiak's outgoing personality and constant work made her "well-known" and "well-loved" in the community, McCartney said, and it's led to a big response from the community.

Rybiak holds her great-granddaughter. (Supplied)

"It's overwhelming, how many people have called all of the family and the prayers that have been said to her in the church and people sending food to her house," she said. "A lot of people care about her because she cares about so many people."

MPP Lisa MacLeod describes Rybiak as a friend who regularly calls her office, and said she's helping organize a fundraiser for the family along with Coun. Scott Moffatt. It will be held at the Marlborough Pub in North Gower later this month.

The family isn't sure what kind of recovery Rybiak might have, but it's unlikely she'll be able to work soon, McCartney said.