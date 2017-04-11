Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teenager with the shooting death of 40-year-old Jacob Thompson on Elmira Drive in September 2016.

Thompson died in hospital Sept. 24 after he was found with a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Elmira Drive in west Ottawa.

Tuesday Ottawa police said 19-year-old Brayton Kennedy has been charged with second-degree murder in Thompson's death.

He was arrested on Monday and appeared in court Tuesday morning, police said.

Thirty-nine-year-old Geneva Kennedy pleaded guilty to obstructing police in Thompson's homicide investigation in November and was sentenced to 18 days in jail.

Charges of accessory to murder after the fact against Kennedy and another woman were withdrawn.