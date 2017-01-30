Police in Napanee, Ont., have apprehended a suspected bike-riding prowler who was carrying brass knuckles, bolt cutters, syringes and bear spray at the time of his arrest.

Officers with the Napanee OPP detachment pulled over the man on the bike at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after getting a call that someone had been breaking into backyards near Elizabeth Street and Camden Road.

The man was also carrying rubber gloves, keys to vehicles and an iPhone with a black and gold jewelled case, police said.

The 45-year-old Napanee man faces multiple weapons possession charges, as well as possession of break-in instruments and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was expected to appear in Napanee court today.