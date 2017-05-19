Quebec's chief coroner has ordered an inquest into the November 2015 police shooting death of 17-year-old Brandon Maurice in the Outaouais.

Maurice was shot at about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2015, during a police pursuit involving a Sûreté du Québec officer.

The pursuit ended at de la Ferme Road and Patry Street, close to Blue Sea Lake in the municipality of Messines, Que.

Maurice was driving this vehicle when he was shot by a Sûreté du Québec officer. (Roland Carrier/Radio-Canada)

Montreal police, who handled the investigation, said at the time that Maurice eventually stopped his car, and a Sûreté du Québec officer got out of his cruiser to approach the driver.

At that point Maurice accelerated, dragging the officer alongside the car, Montreal police said. The Sûreté du Québec officer then fired his weapon in Maurice's direction.

Maurice was taken to hospital in critical condition and died later that afternoon.

The officer was taken to hospital for shock, and a second person in the car Maurice was driving wasn't injured, police said.

The inquest will be overseen by deputy chief coroner Luc Malouin and is expected to take place this fall.