It might sound like science fiction, but a brain-sensing emoji generator built by Ottawa's Personal Neuro Devices is very much for real.

Think of it as a mood ring for your brain.

Brainmoji, a smartphone app that uses sensors in a headset to turn your moods into symbols is the brainchild of local tech developer Steve Denison.

Ottawa tech entrepreneur Steve Denison is the brain behind Brainmoji. (Personal Neuro Devices / Jackpine Dynamic Branding)

"We're at very much the prototype stage at this point. And then beyond that we'll need to build marketing, distribution, all the functions that are required to take the company from early stage to emerging, and Ottawa is not a bad place to do that," Denison said.

Denison's initial research was aimed at helping researchers garner accurate information on the complex effects of concussions and brain injuries.

But funding to develop concussion technology is tight, so Denison decided to transfer his research into a consumer application instead.

Denison hopes to build a profile and attract some initial investment — he's started a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of $50,000 — then eventually plans to resume his research on brain injury.

The headset, called Spark, uses four sensors to pick up the brain's activity using electroencephalography, or EEG. The sensors send the information via Bluetooth to the app, which converts the information into emojis that reflect the wearer's mood while they type.

Denison believes the idea will take off once people warm to the concept, and said he's love to see the technology complement Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and iMessage.

The Spark headset uses four sensors that pick up the brain's electrical activity using electroencephalography, or EEG, then send the information via Bluetooth to the Brainmoji app. (Personal Neuro Devices / Jackpine Dynamic Branding)

Creator 'saw convergence coming'

Denison's first foray into neuroscience came in 2000. Anticipating the tech sector crash, he divested himself of his tech holdings and returned to university, where he took psychology courses and learned about EEG and brain imaging.

All the while, smartphones were getting smarter and EEG was becoming more available.

"I saw the convergence coming," Denison said.

Denison is cautiously optimistic about his technology being used for other purposes, such as helping people with difficulty communicating to express themselves.

"Certainly, the headset that we've built is ideally suited for that kind of application," he said.