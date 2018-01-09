Brad Fritsch blames PGA suspension on diet supplement

Manotick golfer Brad Fritsch is blaming a weight loss supplement for a doping violation that resulted in his three-month suspension from the PGA tour.

In an interview Tuesday with CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning, Fritsch said he and his wife started a weight loss program in November that included a supplement he later discovered contained the banned substance dehydroepiandrosterone, or DHEA.

"My subconscious just never thought to check," Fritsch said. "It just never clicked. I've never been a supplement kind of guy."

It was only after a conversation with his brother that Fritsch made the discovery, he said.

"I was telling him I had lost about 15 pounds in about 17 days," Fritsch said.

That's when his brother asked if the golfer had checked the supplement against the PGA's banned substance list. Fritsch found DHEA near the top.

"My heart fell into my stomach, and that's when I started texting the program director," he said. "I hung my head in shame.... With just a modicum of paying attention to the details I would have found out very quickly."

Missed opportunity

The suspension could make it difficult for Fritsch to gain a foothold in the standings and participate in more PGA events this season.

"I had an opportunity to move up the priority list and make sure I was going to be eligible to be in more tournaments this year," Fritsch acknowledged.

"I just have to accept it and practise my butt off for two months. Hopefully when I come back I can get into a few tournaments."

Despite the suspension, Fritsch said he's pleased with how the PGA handled the situation.

"I'd rather have the truth out there ... than rumour and inneundo."