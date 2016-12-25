It'll be an icy Boxing Day in Ottawa and Environment Canada is cautioning people to be careful.



The department has issued a freezing rain warning for the capital, adding there could be "significant" ice build-up as a result of conditions on Monday.

Areas near eastern Lake Ontario will see freezing rain become rain during the early afternoon, limiting ice accumulation to only a few millimetres.

Environment Canada is warning pedestrians to be careful Monday as unsalted roads and walkways will be icy. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

However, areas near the Ottawa Valley may not see the changeover to rain until the evening, which could mean up to 10 millimetres of ice.



The freezing rain could make driving difficult — and dangerous — as highways and roads are expected to become slippery. Pedestrians should also tread carefully on icy walkways and parking lots.



