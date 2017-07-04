A young boy had to be rushed to hospital with his hand still stuck in a piece of play equipment after a mishap at an indoor amusement centre in Gatineau Tuesday.

The boy became trapped when his hand got caught inside a tube slide at Tubes & Jujubes on Rue Deveault, and was stuck there for nearly two hours.

Emergency responders eventually decided to remove a section of the tube and take it and the child to hospital so the boy could be freed without injuring him.

Firefighters told Radio-Canada the child is not seriously injured, and there is no risk of him losing his hand.