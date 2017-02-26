Things have returned to normal on Boulevard Maisonneuve in downtown Gatineau after a sinkhole closed a northbound stretch of the road this weekend.

Gatineau police said the sinkhole developed Saturday afternoon.

Boulevard Maisonneuve was closed to northbound trafffic between Rue Verdun and Boulevard Sacré-Coeur as crews worked to fix the hole, but it reopened just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Saturday's sinkhole was significantly smaller than the one that shut down Rideau Street in Ottawa last summer.