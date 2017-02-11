A section of Preston Street is closed this morning as fire crews battle a fire in the Borgo Bar building in Little Italy.

Ottawa Fire Services said someone called 911 to report smoke in their apartment just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday at 262 Preston St.

Firefighters said they evacuated neighbouring buildings as a precaution and one person was assessed for smoke inhalation.

Ottawa police have shut down the following roads:

Preston Street between the Queensway and Balsam Street

Gladstone Avenue between Loretta Avenue and Rochester Street

The investigation is ongoing, and it's not clear where or how the fire started.