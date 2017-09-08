Newly released designed of separated bike lanes along the Booth Street bridge intended to make the corridor more cycling friendly show those same lanes cutting through a busy pedestrian area in front of a bus station.

The city released new renderings on Sept. 7 after consultation with a number of cycling advocacy groups and community associations. The pictures show a cycle track that bisects the pedestrian area in front of the bus station on the bridge.

City council dedicated $2 million to install segregated bike lanes following a public backlash when the bridge reopened following light rail line construction with no dedicated cycling infrastructure.

"It's a fix, and fixes are never perfect," said Eric Darwin, a cycling advocate who took part in the consultations on behalf of Bike Ottawa.

He said the bike lanes design may have looked different had they been included in the original design for the bridge and accompanying bus station, but everyone is now trying to make the best of it.

Design 'represents some compromises'

"The design that we've worked for on the Booth Street bridge that the city has come up with represents some compromises," Darwin said.

There is a chance people waiting for a bus might dart across the bike lane to catch a bus, he said. But at least if there is an accident it won't be fatal.

"Whereas some of the other solutions, like just using a painted bike lane along the curb would mean buses would pull into the bike lane to stop," he said.

The bridge falls in Coun. Catherine McKenney's ward.

She said the city learned from its decision to nix the bike lanes that were initially proposed for the bridge.

Construction to begin in 2018

Had they gone ahead, there would have been more room to keep pedestrians and cyclists separated. But, she said, the fact that cyclists will have a safe place to ride across the bridge is "something to celebrate."

Happy to report...New Cycle Tracks Coming to Booth Street Bridge: https://t.co/KUXC1Ye7lP #somerset #ottbike #ottcity #booth pic.twitter.com/HD7Q0xfcH0 — @cmckenney

"There's no doubt it is a much much safer design than what's there now," said McKenney.

Darwin said similar cycle-track designs are slated for other areas of the city, including Churchill Avenue and Albert Street.

The cost of the segregated lanes — approximately $2 million — will be split by the federal government and the city's light rail contingency fund.

Staff will now begin work on a more detailed level of design, which will include things like benches and planters to try to separate cyclists and pedestrians as much as possible.

Construction is set to begin in Spring 2018. McKenney said the work will coincide with planned improvements to the Albert and Booth intersection to improve pedestrian safety.