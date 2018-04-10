Public invited to sign book of condolences for Jonathan Pitre

The Township of Russell is opening a book of condolences for Jonathan Pitre, the 17-year-old boy who died after a long but inspirational battle with a rare skin disease.

Pitre and his mother, Tina Boileau, both left Russell, Ont., so that he could seek treatment in the U.S. for epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a condition that causes the skin to blister. He died on April 4 in a Minnesota hospital.

Members of the public will be able to sign the book of condolences at the Embrun town hall at 717 Notre-Dame St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

One will also be available at the Russell Public Library at 1053 Concession St. in Russell and at the Embrun Public Libary at 1215 St. Augustin Rd. in Embrun. The book will be available at both libraries Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"To have somebody so inspiring in the community and to hear of his passing, just makes your heart sink," Russell mayor Pierre Leroux said on the passing of the teen.

After two weeks, the books will be presented to the Pitre family.

The City of Ottawa will also hold a moment of silence at Wednesday's council meeting for Pitre and for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Flags will also be lowered to half mast "to further commemorate the loss of these young Canadians," the city said in a news release.