A boil-water advisory has been issued for Maniwaki, Que., after a watermain broke early Sunday morning.

Water in the west Quebec municipality was temporarily shut off overnight until around 6 a.m., when the public works department turned it back on.

A water quality analysis is currently underway.

Maniwaki Mayor Francis Fortin told Radio-Canada cold temperatures may have caused the watermain to burst.

She urged the town's 3,000 residents to boil their water for at least 15 minutes before consuming it.

"As soon as the notice is lifted, it will be announced in social media and on the radio," Fortin told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature dropped overnight in Maniwaki to –23 C.