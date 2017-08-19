About 4,000 homes in two neighbourhoods along the Gatineau River have been placed under a boil-water advisory for the next 48 hours.

The City of Gatineau issued the preventive advisory at 2 p.m. Saturday after maintenance work caused a drop in water pressure, said Jean Boileau, the city's director of communications.

Preventive boil water advisory for 2 #Gatineau sectors https://t.co/aCLG4f0dfq pic.twitter.com/4ONzwaFsaZ — @ville_gatineau

People living in the two affected areas in the city's Limbour district should boil their water for at least one minute before drinking it, the city said in a statement.

If the water appears brown, people should run their cold water taps until it appears clear again, the city said.

Tap water can still be used safely for bathing, showering, and doing laundry or dishes.

The city said it would notify residents as soon as the advisory is lifted.