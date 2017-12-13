A boil water advisory issued to residents in Hawkesbury, Vankleek Hill and L'Orignal earlier this week has been lifted.

On Sunday night, a water filtration plant in Hawkesbury, Ont., flooded leading to boil water advisories in the three towns in eastern Ontario. The flood caused significant pressure loss and the plant was unable to filter water for the approximately 13,500 businesses and residences it serves.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says recent water samples have confirmed that water from the Hawkesbury drinking water system is safe for use and consumption.

"Residents of Hawkesbury, Vankleek Hill and L'Orignal who are on municipal water can be confident that their water is safe for drinking and for use," said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, the medical officer of health of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, in a press release.