Residents across Gatineau are being urged to cut back on their tap water use as a wide swath of the city's east end is under a boil-water advisory.

Roughly 12,000 homes were placed under the advisory after a water main on Saint-Louis Street ruptured Friday morning.

According to the city, the advisory is in place:

East of Montée Paiement.

West of Cheval-Blanc Avenue.

South of La Vérendrye Boulevard.

North of the Ottawa River.

Residents in the affected area are being urged to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.

Bottled water available

Some 2,000 homes under the advisory could face a temporary interruption in the supply of tap water, while many may also notice weak water pressure, the city said.

While the advisory is in place, city staff will be distributing water bottles at the Centre sportif de Gatineau at 850 de la Gappe Blvd.

Crews are still working to fix the water main, the city said Saturday.