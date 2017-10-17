Emergency crews pulled a body from the Ottawa River near Rockcliffe Tuesday morning, and police are now investigating.

Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release they got a call about a person in the river near 24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of the prime minister, just before 9:30 a.m.

Their water rescue team went to the scene, along with police and paramedics.

Ottawa police said they're investigating to determine the deceased person's identity, as well as how long the body was in the water.