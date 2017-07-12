The body of a New Brunswick man missing in Gatineau since Saturday was pulled out of the Ottawa River on Wednesday, police confirmed.

Dave Lanteigne disappeared on Saturday, July 8, in the Hull neighbourhood of Gatineau, Que. (Gatineau Police Service)

Dave Lanteigne, 28, of Bas-Caraquet, N.B., was last seen on the Portage Parkway in the Hull area after a night at a bar.

Lanteigne had type 1 diabetes and did not have his medications with him, and police and his family feared for his safety.

On Wednesday at about 4 p.m., police and paramedics pulled a body from the river at Jacques-Cartier Park.

Gatineau police said the body was Lanteigne's. No foul play is suspected.