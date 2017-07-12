The body of a New Brunswick man missing in Gatineau since Saturday was pulled out of the Ottawa River on Wednesday, police confirmed.
Dave Lanteigne, 28, of Bas-Caraquet, N.B., was last seen on the Portage Parkway in the Hull area after a night at a bar.
Lanteigne had type 1 diabetes and did not have his medications with him, and police and his family feared for his safety.
On Wednesday at about 4 p.m., police and paramedics pulled a body from the river at Jacques-Cartier Park.
Gatineau police said the body was Lanteigne's. No foul play is suspected.
M. Dave Lanteigne a été retrouvé. Aucun acte criminel n'est suspecté. / Mr. Lanteigne has been found. No foul play suspected.—
