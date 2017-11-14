Skip to Main Content
Police investigating after body found in Rideau River

Ottawa police are investigating after a body was found in the Rideau River Tuesday afternoon near New Edinburgh.

People are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews investigate

CBC News ·
Ottawa police said they received a 911 call at 3:38 p.m. about the discovery of a body near the Union Street Bridge. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

The body was spotted in the Stanley Avenue and Sussex Drive area near Stanley Park, Ottawa Fire Services said in a tweet.

Bystanders alerted emergency crews to the bridge. 

Ottawa police said they received a 911 call at 3:38 p.m. about the discovery of a body near the Union Street Bridge.

People are asked to avoid the area while police and fire crews investigate. 

