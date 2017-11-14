Police investigating after body found in Rideau River

Ottawa police are investigating after a body was found in the Rideau River Tuesday afternoon near New Edinburgh.

The body was spotted in the Stanley Avenue and Sussex Drive area near Stanley Park, Ottawa Fire Services said in a tweet.

Bystanders alerted emergency crews to the bridge.

Crews in the area of Sussex Dr & Stanley Ave responding to possible Water Rescue. Now confirmed as an assist with <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a> for body recovery. Bystanders called 911 reporting person in Rideau River near Union Bridge. Avoid the area <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/GvFMfHQ0I5">pic.twitter.com/GvFMfHQ0I5</a> —@OttFire

Ottawa police said they received a 911 call at 3:38 p.m. about the discovery of a body near the Union Street Bridge.

People are asked to avoid the area while police and fire crews investigate.