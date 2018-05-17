New
Body found in charred vehicle on Montreal Road
A body was found inside a burned-out vehicle on Montreal Road Thursday afternoon, Ottawa police say.
Montreal Road is closed between Highway 174 and Bearbrook Road for a police investigation
Officers were dispatched to a call about a car on fire just after 1 p.m.
An investigation is underway, and Montreal Road is closed between Highway 174 and Bearbrook Road.
The remains have not yet been identified, police said.
It was the second body found inside a burning vehicle in Ottawa this month.