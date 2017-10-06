A person has been found dead after a fire at an apartment building in Gatineau.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the six storey building at 260 Mutchmore St. in the Hull sector around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Around 150 residents were forced out of their homes as firefighters battled the flames, but were able to return later that night.

The fire was out around 7:05 p.m.

While firefighters were searching the building they said they found a body in a unit on the second floor.

Gatineau police are now investigating the circumstances of the person's death.

The cost of damages to the building is estimated at $15,000.