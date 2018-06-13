Bob Monette not running again for Ottawa city council

Orléans Coun. Bob Monette has announced he is not running again in this fall's municipal election.

Monette had earlier said he planned to run for another term, but has reconsidered because of family reasons.

"In recent weeks I have been reflecting on the decision to run for re-election and came to the conclusion that the time has come to put my family first," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"It is never easy to reverse a decision of this kind but it is made easier knowing that it is the right one."

Monette said he will stay in office until the new council is sworn in, will make himself available to talk to interested municipal candidates, and vows to stay active in the community.

First elected in 1985

He first served as a councillor in the former Cumberland township, now part of east Ottawa, from 1985 to 1991.

He joined Ottawa city council by winning a 2006 byelection, and was re-elected three times.

He joins neighbouring Innes ward Coun. Jody Mitic, Kanata North Coun. Marianne Wilkinson and Bay ward Coun. Mark Taylor, who have all announced they're not seeking re-election after their current terms.

Miranda Gray is the only other registered candidate in Orléans, according to the City of Ottawa elections office.