A former Ottawa music teacher has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for sexually exploiting students at two Ottawa high schools between 1973 and 1992.

Robert "Bob" Clarke, now in his 70s, pleaded guilty Wednesday to eight of 11 charges involving eight victims.

Clarke was the music teacher at Bell High School for several years, and also taught at Sir Robert Borden High School.

Police first charged Clarke with one count of sexual assault in June 2016 after one of his former students claimed he was inappropriately touched while Clarke was a teacher with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board in the 1980s.

In July 2016, police laid two additional charges of sexual assault, four charges of gross indecency against Clarke after four more complainants came forward.

In September 2016 police laid additional charges in relation to offences against three people committed between 1973 and 1992. Three of the 11 charges against Clarke were eventually dropped.

'It's not enough time'

Peter Hamer, 50, was sexually exploited by Clarke when he was a student at Bell High School in the late 1980s.

Hamer said he stayed quiet about the abuse for decades before coming forward.

Peter Hamer was sexually exploited while he was a student in Clarke's music class at Bell High School in the late 1980s. (Julie Ireton/CBC)

He presented the court with his victim impact statement on Wednesday, and also spoke to CBC.

"I'm glad this is over. This has been a long, long process. It's been a difficult process. I'm happy he's being sentenced to at least two years because it's federal time," Hamer said.

"But it's not enough time for the 30-plus years that I've had this stuck in my head. It's not enough time."

Hamer expects Clarke will serve about eight months in federal prison before he's released.

"The most important thing for me is it's not my secret. It's now public and it's not my responsibility to keep his secret any more, and I did for so many years. So many of us have kept the secret and now that heavy weight that was on my shoulders is on his shoulders."