Several boats caught fire at a marina across from Petrie Island early Thursday morning, and both police and firefighters are investigating.

Three boats caught fire at Oziles' Marina and Tackle Shop on Petrie Island early Thursday morning. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

The blaze was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at Oziles' Marina and Tackle Shop off Trim Road, according to Ottawa's fire department.

One boat sunk after being destroyed by fire, another boat is badly burned but hasn't sunk, and a third boat sustained superficial fire damage.

Crews remained at the marina later Thursday morning and a fire investigator has been called out to the scene. The Canadian Coast Guard was also made aware of the situation, firefighters said.

The fire department also sent a hazardous materials team to try to contain and clean up fuel that spilled out of the sunken boat into the Ottawa River. The Ministry of the Environment has been notified and is also responding, firefighters said.

One firefighter was taken to hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.